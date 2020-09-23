The Kentucky Shakespeare Festival Announces Celebrate 60 Anniversary Production

The production was filmed live in Central Park with the 2020 summer company.

Kentucky Shakespeare announces the premiere of a new virtual production celebrating the 60th anniversary of the free Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park - Celebrate 60: the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival Anniversary Production. The production was filmed live in Central Park with the 2020 summer company.

Kentucky Shakespeare commissioned Louisville singer/songwriter Aaron Bibelhauser to write a song celebrating the Festival. "Gather Round" premieres in the film.

For more information, visit www.kyshakespeare.com.

Designated the Official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth by the Kentucky legislature, Kentucky Shakespeare is a professional theatre company and not-for-profit charitable organization.

Grounded in the works of Shakespeare, our mission is to enrich our community by presenting accessible, professional theatre experiences that educate, inspire and entertain people of all ages.

Our vision is to use Shakespeare's universal truths and the power of the arts to transform lives. Shakespeare belongs to everyone.

