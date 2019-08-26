The Drama Studio Announces 2019-20 Season

For it's 2019-2020 season, The Drama Studio will present performances of two Pulitzer Prize-winning plays by American playwright Thornton Wilder: Our Town and The Skin of Our Teeth.

The Drama Studio is a theatre company based in Clarksville, IN, that presents relevant theatre in an intimate setting. By producing original interpretations of classics, TDS seeks to create a theatre experience which is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

THE DRAMA STUDIO

~ PRESENTS ~

A Thornton Wilder TRIBUTE SEASON

Directed by Debra Rice Endris

OUR TOWN

November 7th @ 1PM

November 8th & 9th @ 7:30PM

November 10th @ 2PM

Described by Edward Albee as "...the greatest American play ever written," the story follows the small town of Grover's Corners through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually - in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre - die. [Synopsis by Samuel French]

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH

March 5th @ 1PM

March 6th & 7th @ 7:30PM

March 8th @ 2PM

Meet George and Maggie Antrobus of Excelsior, New Jersey, a suburban, commuter-town couple (married for 5,000 years), who bear more than a casual resemblance to that first husband and wife, Adam and Eve: the two Antrobus children, Gladys and Henry; and their garrulous maid, Sabina, who takes it upon herself to break out of character and interrupt the course of the drama at every opportunity. Whether he is inventing the alphabet or merely saving the world from apocalypse, George and his redoubtable family somehow manage to survive - by the skin of their teeth.

Completed by the author less than a month after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, The Skin of Our Teeth broke from established theatrical conventions and walked off with the 1943 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Combining farce, burlesque, satire, and elements of the comic strip, Thornton Wilder depicts an Everyman Family as it narrowly escapes one end-of-the-world disaster after another, from the Ice Age to flood to war. [Synopsis from Samuel French]

Tickets: Call: (812) 283-7472, Website: thedramastudio.net. Adult: $15, Child: $10. ST. GENESIUS THEATRE, Southern Indiana School for the Arts 128 E. Bell Avenue ~ Clarksville, IN. www.TheDramaStudio.net





