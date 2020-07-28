The Carnegie's SUITS THAT ROCK Goes Virtual

The Carnegie's Suits That Rock is back - and this year, the rock and roll good times are going virtual. Replacing its original in-person performance dates of Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, Suits That Rock and its previous twelve years of performances will be celebrated exclusively online over the month of August.

Suits That Rock, is a local music tradition that sees local executives leave the boardroom in favor of the stage - and beginning Saturday, Aug. 1, the 13th edition of the annual fundraising event will move online to continue its support of arts education programming at The Carnegie as well as at more than 60 regional schools. To date, Suits That Rock has raised $1,059,000!

"The importance of continuing to support The Carnegie's arts education programming necessitates that Suits That Rock continues. The fact that this event has raised more than $1 million over the past 12 years is testament to the one-of-a-kind experience the Suits offer," said Kim Best, Executive Director of The Carnegie. "While we have shifted online due to the ongoing pandemic, the programming for this year's Suits That Rock pays homage to the events of the past while ensuring the tradition continues well into the future."

The "Rock On for the Carnegie Kids" online campaign will feature intimate interviews with founding Suits Paul Bromwell, Kevin Canafax, John Domaschko and Greg Shumate, in addition to performance recaps, Guest Suit interviews, and more. A Suits Fireside Chat featuring the Founding Suits will round out the festivities on Monday, Aug. 31.

Each year Suits That Rock features a select lineup of Guest Suits - and 2020 is no different. Joining this year are: Dan Cahill, Managing Principal and CEO at HSD Metrics; Katie Chadwell, Director of Operations at KnowledgeWorks; Meghan Cummings, Executive Director of the Women's Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation; Chrissy Dunn Dutton, Litigation Partner at Buechner Haffer Meyers & Koenig Co., LPA; Brian Kaeppner, Manager of Enterprise Application Engineering at General Electric; Louis Kelly, Commonwealth's Attorney for 54th Judicial Circuit and Shari Lauter, Director of Qualitative Operations for Campos.

"As it became clear that we could not safely rehearse or put on a show in 2020, we desperately wanted to recreate at least a little taste of the joy of a Suits That Rock show for our audience, for the kids who benefit from The Carnegie's arts education programming, and for ourselves," said John Domaschko. "This series of online interviews and retrospective show clips is a great reminder of the fun we've had and the great cause we've supported. It makes us even more excited to 'get the band back together' in 2021."

All Suits That Rock virtual programming will be available on the Suits That Rock official Facebook page; donations to support "Rock On for the Carnegie Kids" can be made by clicking here. With previous events selling out in minutes, The Carnegie invites the public to enjoy these select highlights this year in anticipation of returning to a more traditional live Suits That Rock celebration in 2021.

2020 Suits That Rock Line Up

Cliff Adams, Retired professor of music, active performer, producer and composer; Sheila Baker, Team Leader for Keller Williams Associates; Ramona Blaine, Regional Staffing Manager with Interim HealthCare; Gary Bockelman, Chief Operating Officer at Wood & Lamping LLP; Tom Bosse, Principal at Bosse Law, PLLC; Paul Bromwell, Retired Chief Information Officer at Frost Brown Todd LLC; Steve Brunner, CFO of Rizzo Brothers Painting Contractors, Inc and owner of VG Valuation Group; Sarah Cameron, Commercial Litigation Partner at Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP; Kevin Canafax, Midwest Vice President Public Affairs at Fidelity Investments; John Caulfield, Chief Financial Officer for Phillips Edison and Company; Rick Dews, Commodity Manager for Siemens; Elaine Diehl, Announcer/Producer for Cincinnati Public Radio, 90.9 WGUC / 91.7 WVXU; Jan Diehl, Retired Director of Bands and Music Teacher at Guardian Angels School; John Domaschko, Retired CPA and current board member of various organizations; Steve Eklund, Real Estate Investor, Business Consultant, Executive Life Coach; David Ellis, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor with UBS Financial Services; Mickey Foellger, Retired Family Court Circuit Judge, Commonwealth of Kentucky; Gregg Fusaro, Regional Development Partner for Capital Investment Group; Matt Godsted, Director of Enterprise Security at 84.51°

Ed Hughes, President of the Hughes Group and Partner in Star Educational Programming, LLC; Kathy Laverde, Financial Advisor at Fidant Wealth Partners; Dave Miller, President of Buddy Roger's Music; Bob Mitchell, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Cintas; Susan Morgan, Vice President at American Mortgage Service Co.; Graeme Murray, Independent Consultant and Mission Worker; Ken Poleyeff, Application Architect for Cornerstone Brands; Mills Rouse, Attorney with Rouse & Rouse, P.S.C.; Tim Schigel, Founding Partner of Refinery Ventures; Brent Seelmeyer, Director, Organizational Development - Metro Services at Boys & Girls Clubs of America; Greg Shumate, Member-in-charge and corporate and commercial lawyer at Frost Brown Todd, LLC; Mark Tipton, Licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home; Gary Wright, Senior Managing Director of Integra Realty Resources

2020 Guest Suits

Dan Cahill, Managing Principal and CEO at HSD Metrics; Katie Chadwell, Director of Operations at KnowledgeWorks; Meghan Cummings, Executive Director of the Women's Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation; Chrissy Dunn Dutton, Litigation Partner at Buechner Haffer Meyers & Koenig Co., LPA; Brian Kaeppner, Manager of Enterprise Application Engineering at GE; Louis Kelly, Commonwealth's Attorney for 54th Judicial Circuit; Shari Lauter, Director of Qualitative Operations for Campos

