TORCH SONG Kicks Off NKU's Theatre & Dance Season

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts presents Harvey Fierstein's "Torch Song" as the start of their 21/22 Theatre + Dance academic season. "Torch Song" will run Sept. 29-Oct. 9, 2021 at NKU's Stauss Theatre. "Torch Song" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.

Tickets: nku.edu/sotatickets

Torch Song is the two-act revival of Harvey Fierstein's Tony Award-winning Torch Song Trilogy. The life of Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized over the span of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Told with a friendly, human voice, Torch Song follows Arnold's odyssey to find happiness in New York. Along the way, Arnold experiences love, loss, and misadventure. A visit from his overbearing mother reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

The NKU cast features Gabriela Barbosa Paul, Alec Harrison, Emily Hilbrecht, Nick Rohr, Evan Rogers, and Jayvon Shack; understudies are Linnzie Hays and Elizabeth J. McClure. The show is directed by Michael Hatton. The Music Director is Damon Stevens. The Stage Manager is Alyssa Taylor and Assistant Stage Managers are Julie Fellinger and Savanah Scott.