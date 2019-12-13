The Second City: Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons comes to The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Starting as a small comedy theater in 1959, The Second City has grown to become today's leading brand in improv-based sketch comedy. With a variety of theaters, trading centers and full-time, touring ensembles, The Second City brings fast-paced, authentic comedy to you.

Since its debut, The Second City has consistently been a notable starting point for comedians, award-winning actors, directors, and others in show business, including Bill Murray, John Belushi, Catherine O'Hara, Mike Myers, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Stephen Colbert and more.

The Second City comes to Louisville to break all the standard comedy rules in this all-new, hilarious revue that will leave you laughing and questioning everything you thought you knew about comedy.





