 T.3 Brings The Option Up Tour to the Bomhard Theater – Kentucky Center in December

T.3 brings The Option Up Tour to the Bomhard Theater – Kentucky Center. The performance is on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

T.3 is a New York City-based vocal group made up of Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith. The group has appeared in musicals such as “School of Rock,” “Waitress” and “Kimberly Akimbo.”

T.3 gained popularity on social media as the #TikTokTenors. Their video covers of Disney, Broadway and pop songs have amassed more than 20 million views.

The group gained notoriety with their viral version of “Into The Unknown” from Disney’s Frozen 2.

