Second Date Added For NATE BARGATZE: THE RAINCHECK TOUR at The Kentucky Center

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour has added a new date at The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall. Bargatze will perform on Thursday, November 10, 2022, 7 p.m. and Friday, November 11, 2022, 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.75 and are on sale now.

Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, clean and relatable stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is selling out shows across the world during his "Raincheck Tour."

In addition to his two stand-up specials, "The Greatest Average American" and "The Tennessee Kid," on Netflix, Bargatze has made numerous appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Conan" and "@midnight." In 2011, Bargatze also had his own episode on "Comedy Central Presents."

Off the screen, Bargatze regularly performs at festivals including Bonnaroo, SXSW, Sasquatch and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he has received critical acclaim multiple years in a row. Bargatze performed during Jimmy Fallon's "Clean-Cut Comedy Tour" and toured in arenas with Chris Rock during Rock's 2017 "Total Blackout Tour." Bargatze has also performed live shows for troops in Iraq in Kuwait.