Review: WICKED presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

Wicked is an institution. Wicked is a brand. Wicked is the gateway drug of musical theatre, well it was 13 years ago for me at least. It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 8 years since Elphaba flew through Louisville, but at long last Oz has returned to The Kentucky Center in all of its emerald glory.



For a lot of the more casual theatergoers, Wicked is THE event. It’s the one time they will venture into Whitney Hall to see a big-budget spectacle. In its own way, Wicked has become a tradition for families, lovers, and individuals everywhere, as the story of a green outcast resonates with generations both young and old.



As for the plot, let’s cut to the chase, if you’re reading this on BroadwayWorld, there’s a good chance you know it by heart. Elphaba (Olivia Valli) and Glinda (Celia Hottenstein) meet at boarding school and form an unlikely bond. Little do they know, Elphaba will become The Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda will become the Good Witch. A lot of other things happen along the way, but for the sake of the time you’re taking to read this, I’ll assume most people know the specifics.



Wicked as a musical serves as the stomping ground for exceptional performers to break into the business. Much like the show’s headmistress, Wicked knows talent, and knows how to find it. The show’s two current leads on the road are no exception. Olivia Valli does a splendid job as Elphaba, she nails the required emotional beats while being a vocal powerhouse. In Act 1 she seemed to be holding a bit back, but in the Act 1 finale she kicked things into high gear and was soaring (pun intended) for the remainder of the show. Celia Hottenstein’s Glinda is an absolute show-stopping scene stealer. It’s very rare that a Glinda be equally gifted in comedic and vocal chops, but Celia is an absolute delight to watch in both aspects. She makes fresh and bold choices and isn’t afraid to get downright silly and crazy in her giddy portrayal.



The supporting cast does a good job as well. Christian Thompson’s Fieryo is suave and charming, and his vocals are absolutely dreamy. Timothy Shew and Sharon Sachs are delicious and dastardly as our main antagonists. Sachs especially revels in the evil and it’s so much fun to watch.



The production is still top-notch and technically impressive, as one of the most elaborate shows on the road right now. I can never get over the exquisite detail within the design of the show, even on my sixteenth visit to Oz (yes, sixteen), there’s always something new to see.



In a way, Wicked making its way back for the first time since 2015 feels like a return to normalcy. Something that has been missing has finally returned and the city is abuzz all over again. If you’ve seen the show and you loved it, you still will, if you’ve never seen the show, I’m envious of you getting to experience it’s magic for the first time. The show’s run feels like one big green-tinted party, and the only advice I can give is not to throw away your invitation.

Now - October 8th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts