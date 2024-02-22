Redline Performing Arts to Kick Off 6th Season With SINGLE BLACK FEMALE

Redline Performing Arts will kick off its 6th Season - A Tribute to Black Women with the upcoming production of Single Black Female by Lisa B. Thompson, directed by the talented Brandi LaShay. Presented in collaboration with Kentucky Performing Arts, this powerful and thought-provoking play promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of the complexities of contemporary black female identity.

Single Black Female is a compelling and relatable exploration of the diverse experiences and challenges faced by black women in today's society. The play delves into themes of love, identity, and self-discovery, offering a unique perspective on the intersection of race and gender. Through Thompson's witty and poignant writing, audiences will be taken on a journey that is both entertaining and deeply thought-provoking.

Director Brandi LaShay brings her creative vision and expertise to the production, ensuring a dynamic and engaging theatrical experience. LaShay is known for her ability to bring out authenticity in storytelling, and her direction promises to add an extra layer of depth to Thompson's already rich narrative. The production will feature a talented cast that will breathe life into the characters, creating an immersive experience for the audience. The combination of Thompson's insightful writing, LaShay's visionary direction, and the support of Kentucky Performing Arts ensures that Single Black Female will be a standout event in the theatrical calendar.

Redline Performing Arts is honored to collaborate with Kentucky Performing Arts, a leading organization dedicated to showcasing diverse and impactful performances. This partnership reflects Redline's commitment to bringing high-quality and socially relevant theater to the community. Redline Performing Arts and Kentucky Performing Arts invites the community to join them for an unforgettable evening of theater with Single Black Female that will provoke thought, inspire conversation, and celebrate the richness of the black female experience.

Single Black Female runs February 23rd - 25th at the MeX Theater - The Kentucky Center. Tickets are available for purchase here.

February 23, 2024 7:30PM

February 24, 2024 2:00PM

February 24, 2024 7:30PM

February 25, 2024 2:00PM

Lisa B. Thompson

Lisa B. Thompson's satirical comedies, poignant dramas and engaging scholarship examines stereotypes about Black life in the US, particularly the experiences of the Black middle class. The artist/scholar is the author of four books: Beyond the Black Lady: Sexuality and the New African American Middle Class (University of Illinois Press, 2009), Single Black Female (Samuel French, 2012), Underground, Monroe, and The Mamalogues: Three Plays (Northwestern University Press, 2020), and The Mamalogues (Samuel French, 2021). She has published articles and reviews in Theatre Journal, Journal of American Drama, Theatre Survey, NPR, Criterion Collection, Clutch, Huffington Post and The Washington Post. Thompson's plays have been produced Off-Broadway, throughout the US, and internationally by Crossroads Theatre, Theatre Rhinoceros, the Vortex, The Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, Soul Rep Theatre Company, Austin Playhouse, Ensemble Theatre, Chiswick Playhouse, and The National Black Theatre Festival among others.

Brandi LaShay

Brandi LaShay is a native of Orangeburg, South Carolina. She earned her M.F.A. at the University of Louisville and is a freelance actress and performance practitioner. She is also the museum theatre director at Historic Locust Grove in Louisville, Kentucky, serves on the board of Nevertheless Arts Ensemble as Community Liaison and works for Redline Performing Arts (RPA) as the first and only Black woman in the position of associate artist director.