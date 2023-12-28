QUESTIONS TO THE CROSS Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts in January

Redline Performing Arts presents Questions To The Cross: A Resurrection Story in January at the Kentucky Center.

The show begins in a college campus’ religious theory course with a passionately saved instructor and a motley group of students just trying to survive the new semester. When a project valued at a 3rd of their grade is assigned the first day with little explanation and ‘no book,’ the students must take a question, ask the Cross, and find the answer.

The show follows the story of two of these students while asking an array of questions and artistically presenting the answers. There’s slam style poetry, music, and dance and lots of laughs in our “Alternative” presentation of the Resurrection Story.

The performance is on January 6, 2024 at 8:00PM.

Ages: Recommended 10+

Sensitive subject warning: Domestic violence

Running Time: Approximately 1 hour 50 minutes