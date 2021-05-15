Public Theatre of Kentucky is Preparing to Resume Summer Camps and Live Performances

The Public Theatre of Kentucky is preparing to resume its summer camps and live performances, WKU Herald reports.

For this summer, the Public Theatre is opening up their summer camps again, but they have limited camps to only 20 people per session.

"People are ready to be creative again," said Amber Turner, the producing artistic director of Public Theatre of Kentucky. "They're just really, really hungry for things to do, especially kids for our summer camp. Of course we're going to have to do the temperature checks, wearing masks, and we'll social distance as much as possible."

The theater will return to in-person productions, but with a smaller cast due to the size of the theater. Cast sizes will consist of roughly 15 actors.

"We always do the Best Christmas Pageant Ever," Turner said. "If we hadn't had the pandemic this year, would have been our 20th year. So it's like a local tradition, but we used to put as many kids in that show as possible because you want to give all these kids an opportunity. You want a fun Christmas show that everybody will want to come and see."

