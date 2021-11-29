Prosim presents Greensky Bluegrass With The Infamous Stringdusters, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 7:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall - 724 Brent Street. Visit Old Forester's Paristown Hall at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Since their 2000 formation in Kalamazoo, MI, the quintet-Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass) and Paul Hoffman (mandolin)-have unassumingly progressed into a phenomenon on their own terms with the undying support of a devout audience.

After 18 years together, up to 175 shows per year, nearly 1,000 different setlists, six studio albums and rolling back and forth across North America on successive tours, Greensky Bluegrass recently sold out three nights at Red Rocks in Morrison, CO, a feat unheard of in their genre.

During 2019, their album "All For Money" marked their second number one debut on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums Chart and third straight Top three entry. They've also earned critical acclaim from Billboard, Parade, NPR and Rolling Stone, hailing them as "representing the genre for a whole new generation."