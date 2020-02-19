Production Simple And Kentucky Performing Arts Present HIPPIE SABOTAGE

Hippie Sabotage: Direction of Dreams comes to Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Standard tickets are $27.50. Premium tickets are $52.00. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Hippie Sabotage is an indie duo, formed by brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer.

Originally from Sacramento, Calif., the pair began creating music together at the ago of 12. Since then, they have performed with several top artists, including Alex Wiley, C Plus, Cubic Z, Ellie Goulding and Tove Lo.

By 2018, Hippie Sabotage had earned one billion streams on Soundcloud.





