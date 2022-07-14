Photos: First Look at the Lexington Theatre Company's DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

The Lexington Theatre Company presents Disney's The Little Mermaid, led by seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours including Edward Watts (Scandalous, Finian's Rainbow, The Music Man at The Lex) as King Triton, Emily Cramer (School of Rock, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Ursula, Ryan Gregory Thurman (After Midnight, Elf: The Musical) as Sebastian, and Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Scuttle. Rising Stars and recent college graduates Teah M. Renzi (Western Connecticut State University) and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente (University of Oklahoma) will play Ariel and Prince Eric.

Broadway veterans also direct and choreograph the productions. Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith (who performed in the Broadway Company of Disney's The Little Mermaid) will direct that production, with choreography by Mara Newbery Greer (A Christmas Story, Shrek Tour). The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct both productions and conduct The Lex Orchestra, comprised of spectacular instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky.

Single Tickets are currently available at www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535.