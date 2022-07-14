Photos: First Look at the Lexington Theatre Company's DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Lexington Theatre Company presents Disney's The Little Mermaid, led by seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours including Edward Watts (Scandalous, Finian's Rainbow, The Music Man at The Lex) as King Triton, Emily Cramer (School of Rock, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Ursula, Ryan Gregory Thurman (After Midnight, Elf: The Musical) as Sebastian, and Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Scuttle. Rising Stars and recent college graduates Teah M. Renzi (Western Connecticut State University) and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente (University of Oklahoma) will play Ariel and Prince Eric.
Broadway veterans also direct and choreograph the productions. Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith (who performed in the Broadway Company of Disney's The Little Mermaid) will direct that production, with choreography by Mara Newbery Greer (A Christmas Story, Shrek Tour). The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct both productions and conduct The Lex Orchestra, comprised of spectacular instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky.
Single Tickets are currently available at www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535.
Photo Credit: Steve Shaffer
Teah M. Renzi
Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente
Teah M. Renzi and Brance Cornelius
Benjamin Preacely, Anna Hertel, Ginger Hurley, Jamie Dee Bradley, Sydni Moon
Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente and Gregory Hancock
Cavan Hendron and Ryan Gregory Thurman
Teah M. Renzi and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente
Ryan Gregory Thurman, Teah M. Renzi, Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente and Company
Teah M. Renzi, Wesley Byers and Eric Shawn
Brance Cornelius and Ryan Gregory Thurman
Company
Company
Teah M. Renzi and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente