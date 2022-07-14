Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Lexington Theatre Company's DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Single Tickets are currently available!

Jul. 14, 2022  

The Lexington Theatre Company presents Disney's The Little Mermaid, led by seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours including Edward Watts (Scandalous, Finian's Rainbow, The Music Man at The Lex) as King Triton, Emily Cramer (School of Rock, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables) as Ursula, Ryan Gregory Thurman (After Midnight, Elf: The Musical) as Sebastian, and Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Scuttle. Rising Stars and recent college graduates Teah M. Renzi (Western Connecticut State University) and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente (University of Oklahoma) will play Ariel and Prince Eric.

Broadway veterans also direct and choreograph the productions. Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith (who performed in the Broadway Company of Disney's The Little Mermaid) will direct that production, with choreography by Mara Newbery Greer (A Christmas Story, Shrek Tour). The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct both productions and conduct The Lex Orchestra, comprised of spectacular instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky.

Photo Credit: Steve Shaffer

Teah M. Renzi

Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente

Emily Cramer

Edward Watts

Teah M. Renzi and Brance Cornelius

Ryan Gregory Thurman

Benjamin Preacely, Anna Hertel, Ginger Hurley, Jamie Dee Bradley, Sydni Moon

Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente and Gregory Hancock

Cavan Hendron and Ryan Gregory Thurman

Teah M. Renzi and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente

Ryan Gregory Thurman, Teah M. Renzi, Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente and Company

Teah M. Renzi, Wesley Byers and Eric Shawn

Brance Cornelius and Ryan Gregory Thurman

Company

Company

Teah M. Renzi and Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente



