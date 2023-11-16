Photos: First Look At Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company brings Broadway and Rising Stars to the stage. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will be led by seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours including Matthew Amira (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dirty Dancing) as Bob Wallace, Darius Jordan Lee (Ain’t Too Proud) as Phil Davis, Gregory North (Into the Woods, Secret Garden, Grand Hotel) as General Waverly, Desi Oakley (Waitress, Annie, Chicago, Wicked, Les Misérables) as Betty Hanyes and Molly Rushing (Anastasia the Musical) as Judy Haynes. They will share the stage with Lexingtonians Rachel Allison Black (Martha Watson) and Rory Harden (Susan Waverly).

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of their mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 3,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and in The Lexington Theatre Company’s home city of Lexington, Kentucky.

Rounding out the ensemble and supporting roles will be college students and recent grads from top musical theatre programs around the country as well as local actors including Wesley Jay Akers, Wesley Byers, Katie Feola, Marc Pavan, Mathew Blasio, Kurtis Bradley Brown, Anthony DaSilva, Chase Fontenot, Alloria Frayser, Alex John Johnson, Melissa Lynne Jones, Blair Lindsey, Bobby MacDonell, Elizabeth McGuire, Stella McQuerry, Mallorie Mendoza and Daryn Polzin.

Broadway veterans also direct and choreograph the production. Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith (who performed in the Broadway Tour of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas) will direct, with original choreography by Randy Skinner, re-staged and adapted by Mary Giattino (Broadway’s Irving Berlin’s White Christmas). The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct and conduct The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will play the Lexington Opera House, November 16-19, and is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, MCF Advisors/Dave & Jennifer Harris, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsor Central Bank. Additional grant/subsidy support is from the Kentucky Arts Council, the Opera House Fund and LexArts.

Single Tickets are available at Click Here, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For information, visit the organization’s website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.