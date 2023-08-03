Photos: Broadway Veterans And Rising Stars Lead MEMPHIS At The Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) brings Broadway and Rising Stars together for Memphis, playing August 3-6 in Lexington, Kentucky. See photos from the production!

Aug. 03, 2023

The company will be led by seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours, including George L. Brown (Once on This Island, Elf: The Musical) as Delray Farrell, Michele Ragusa (Young Frankenstein, Urinetown, Ragtime, Titanic) as Gladys Calhoun, Ryan Gregory Thurman (Elf: The Musical, After Midnight) as Bobby Dupree and Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Mr. Collins/Martin Holton.

The Lexington Theatre Company is also proud to introduce two shining talents and recent college graduates Jalyn Crosby (The University of Alabama) as Felicia Farrell and Karsen Guldan (Kent State University) as Huey Calhoun.  These two young stars on the rise have promising futures ahead of them and The Lex is thrilled to showcase them in this production, as part of their mission of providing a training ground and performance platform for the next generation of theatre artists.

Supporting roles will be played by some of Lexington’s favorite local actors including Cole Campbell (Reverend Hobson), Karyn Czar (Clara) and Wesley Byers (Perry Como/Frank Dryer) along with talented artists from around the country; Lyndell Finger (Western Carolina University) as Wailin’ Joe, Dan Hasty (AMDA/The New School) as Mr. Simmons, Jordan Okeke (Sam Houston State University) as Gator and Jackson Hurt (Northern Kentucky University) as Gordon Grant/Buck Wiley. Rounding out the ensemble will be college students and recent grads from top musical theatre programs around the country including Anaiya Adwaters (University of North Carolina at Greensboro), Mya Bryant (Sam Houston State University), Nathan Fister, Chelsea Freeman (University of Maryland, College Park), Chase Fontenot (Montclair State University), Nick Gundrum (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM), Anne-Sophie Hill (Elon University), Morgan Lewis (Syracuse University), Nathaniel Mahone (University of Oklahoma), Mallorie Mendoza (Manhattan School of Music), Renell Taylor (Elon University), Anthony Savino (Montclair State University), Sam Yousuf (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM) and Jess Zylstra (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM).

Broadway veteran and Associate Artistic Director of Pioneer Theatre Company (Salt Lake City), Eric Jackson, directs with choreography by Mara Newbery Greer (A Christmas Story, Shrek Tour). The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct and conduct The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Kevin D. Nedberg (Production Coordinator), Brandon T. Holmes (Production Stage Manager), Travis M. Grant (Costume Coordination), Melissa Katherine Collins (Stage Manager), Renell Taylor (Assistant Choreographer), and Haley Robles (Assistant Stage Manager). 

Memphis will play the Lexington Opera House, August 3-6, and is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, MCF Advisors/Dave & Jennifer Harris, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsor VisitLex, Central Bank and iHeart Media. Additional grant/subsidy support is provided by the Opera House Fund, LexArts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

Tickets are available at Click Here, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For information, visit the organization’s website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

Photo Credit: The Lexington Theatre Company

The Company of MEMPHIS

Karsen Guldan, Jalyn Crosby and the Company of MEMPHIS

Michele Ragusa, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Jordan Okeke and George L. Brown

Nathan Fister, Ryan Gregory Thurman and Renell Taylor

Karsen Guldan and Company

Jalyn Crosby

The Company of MEMPHIS

Karsen Guldan and Jalyn Crosby

The Company of MEMPHIS

Jackson Hurt, Dan Hasty, Karsen Guldan and Ryan Gregory Thurman

George L. Brown and Michele Ragusa

Ryan Gregory Thurman and Karsen Guldan

George L. Brown and the Company of MEMPHIS

Karsen Guldan and the Company of MEMPHIS

Jalyn Crosby




