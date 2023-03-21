Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ Issues

GODSPELL is about community. Pandora has revived this 1971 classic in a way that speaks directly to the Louisville LGBTQ+ community today.

Mar. 21, 2023  
Pandora Productions, one of the country's longest running, Kentucky's oldest and Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community continues the 2022-2023 Season with GODSPELL.

Based on the book of Matthew GODSPELL has a book by John Michael Tebelak, music & lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Pandora offers a production unlike most traditional theatrical experiences, borrowing from a variety of styles that break down the fourth wall and create an immersive night of entertainment and reflection.

On Friday, March 24th, Pandora is hosting a Community Conversation about the opportunity theatre creates to influence the local community, with several exciting special guests including Chris Hartman from the Fairness Campaign, Kentucky House Representatives Cher Stevenson and Nima Kulkarni, Gilmer McCormick (pending) from the original Broadway production of Godspell, local ministers and more.

GODSPELL is about community. Pandora has revived this 1971 classic in a way that speaks directly to the Louisville LGBTQ+ community today, casting LGBTQ+ artists and staging the production to reflect on our current issues and struggles.

This production is a celebration of the creative and collaborative magic of theatre, and what a night of live local entertainment can offer that scrolling through television channels can't. With this show about Jesus and his teachings, Pandora presents theatre as a new kind of church, especially for those in the LGBTQ+ community that often feel excluded from Christian organizations and yet still seek to commune and explore our own morality and humanity through song, rituals, and storytelling.

Remaining performance dates: 3/23 @ 7:30PM, 3/24 @ 7:30PM, 3/25 @ 7:30PM. Tickets available at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.


Pandora Productions was founded in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1995 and represents the transformational power of theatre. Its mission is to entertain, engage and inspire its audiences, the community, and the greater human communities by presenting bold, cutting-edge theatrical productions that reveal the commonality of all people while investigating the diversity of human nature, particularly the nature of sexual orientation, through artistic expression. Pandora Productions is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization that benefits largely from the generosity of the community. Donations are encouraged and welcomed, in any amount. Please visit www.PandoraProds.org for more information.




