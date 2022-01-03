Pandora Productions Presents HEAD OVER HEELS in March

This year, Pandora Productions will present the musical comedy HEAD OVER HEELS, conceived by + original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder, music + lyrics by the Go-Go's.

Performances run March 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19 @ 7:30 p.m.; 6, 13 @ 5:30 p.m.; 20 @ 2:00 p.m.

With a plot containing usurped kingship, unlikely lovers, and gender-fluid disguises and featuring the songs of The Go-Go's and based on The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia. It's a story of unconditional love and acceptance told as the royal court of Arcadia is threatened by the mystical Oracle of Delphi with the loss of its "Beat," the divine power that ensures the kingdom's prosperity. King Basilius, whose own title is at stake, forces the members of the royal family and court on a journey to the woods in an attempt to escape the Oracle's seemingly unavoidable prophecies., and uses some of the greatest pop rock hits of the late 20th century.

Learn more at https://www.pandoraprods.org/#.