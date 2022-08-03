Pandora Productions & Kentucky Shakespeare Present SHAKESPEARE'S R&J by Joe Calarco

Joe Calarco's R&J re-imagines the classic story of history's famous doomed lovers as a modern coming-of-age tale in this co-production between Kentucky Shakespeare and Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company exclusively dedicated to telling stories of LGBTQ+ communities.

The play explores forbidden love, vulnerability, and burgeoning sexuality as students at a repressive all-male school discover a banned copy of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. They steal into the night to recite the prohibited tale of adolescent passion and find themselves immersed in the story that begins to blur with their own lives as truths emerge.

SHAKESPEARE'S R&J will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre, 604 S. Third St., 3rd Floor. Kentucky Shakespeare's Artistic Director, Matt Wallace directs the cast including Brennen Amonett, Zachary Burrell, Tyler Tate & Shaquille Townes.

SHAKESPEARE'S R&J will run August 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 @ 7:30 p.m.; August 21 @ 2:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $25 and are available online at www.kyShakespeare.com, www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.