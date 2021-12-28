Pandora Productions Continues its 21-22 Season With THE CAKE By Bekah Brunstetter

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, proudly continues their 2021-2022 Season with a THE CAKE by acclaimed and awarded playwright and screenwriter Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us).

With cake so good you could take a nap in it, a surprise lesbian wedding, and a reality show announcer whose narrative style can get a little too personal, this sweet comedy just might make you laugh until you cry. Frosting will fly when Della, a North Carolina Baker and devout Christian, is asked to bake a wedding cake for her best friend's daughter. Her joy is short-lived when she learns that the intended is another bride. She struggles to reconcile her deeply-held belief in "traditional marriage" and the love she has for the woman she helped raise, Della finds herself in strange new territory as she tries to figure out how her faith and her love for family can co-exist.

THE CAKE will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre. The Company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury directs and the cast that includes: Georgette Kleier as Della, Adama Abramson as Macy, Katie Martin as Jen and Joseph Hatfield as Tim. THE CAKE will run January 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 @ 7:30 p.m.; 9 @ 5:30 p.m.; and the only matinee on Sunday, January 16th @ 2:00 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $22 and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.