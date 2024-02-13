Pandora Productions Continues Season With THE INHERITANCE

Pandora Productions will continue the 2023-2024 Season with THE INHERITANCE by Matthew Lopez, a two part, sweeping epic covering decades of LGBTQ+ history. The play will be presented in repertory for the entire month of March. Inspired by E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End, THE INHERITANCE examines survival, healing, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.

Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, three generations of gay men in New York City attempt to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. Eric Glass is a political activist engaged to his writer boyfriend, Toby Darling. When two strangers enter their lives—an older man and a younger one—their futures suddenly become uncertain as they begin to chart divergent paths. Eric, reeling from his discovery at Walter's house, finds himself growing even closer to Henry—while Toby tumbles down a dark hole of celebrity and addiction as he runs from a hidden past that will inevitably catch up with him. And the young man Leo, returning to Toby's life and Toby's bed, discovers a world of books—in particular the works of E.M. Forster—that open up a new realm of life to him, but at the same time finds himself in more danger than before. All three lives intersect as they are faced with the decision to heal or to burn.

THE INHERITANCE will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre, Directed by Pandora's Associate Artistic Director: Gil Reyes with Jeff Rogers providing Dramaturgy. Mr. Reyes leads a cast starring outgoing Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury as well as Karole Spangler, Sean Childress, Andrew Newton-Schaftlein, Remy Sisk, Jared Auten, Jacob Cooper, Aurion Johnson, Ian Cobb, Michael Guarnieri, Braden McCampbell and Mark Martinez.

Part 1: March 8, 9, 21, 23, 29 @ 7:30pm; March 10 @ 2:30pm; March 17 @ 5:30pm; March 25 @ 7pm

Part 2: March 14, 15, 16, 22, 28, 30 @ 7:30pm; March 18 @ 7pm; March 24 @ 2:30pm

Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.