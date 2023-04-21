Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pandora Productions Closes Season With IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU!

The show will run May 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27@ 7:30 p.m.; May 14 @ 2:30 p.m.; May 21 @ 5:30 p.m. and a special Monday performance on May 22 @ 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, proudly closes the 2022-2023 Season with IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove with music by Barbara Anselmi. Pandora's Artistic Director calls this the quintessential American Musical theatre show. The original Broadway starred such notables as Tyne Daly, Sierra Boggess, Harriet Harris and Chip Zien. That production was directed by David Hyde Pierce.

In a world where nothing is what it seems, religions collide, Machiavellian plots are revealed, promises broken, secrets exposed, and hope springs from the most unlikely of places. Is it the latest conflict in the Middle East? No, it's just the Steinberg wedding. The bride is Jewish. The groom is Catholic. Her mother is a force of nature, his mother is a tempest in a cocktail shaker. And when the bride's ex-boyfriend crashes the party, the perfect wedding starts to unravel. The charming, funny and original musical invites you to a wedding day you'll never forget, where anything that can go wrong does and love pops up in mysterious places.

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre with an intersectional cast and production team! Guest Director: Zachary Boone (Redline Performing Arts) and Guest Musical Director: Julie McKay. They lead an all star cast including: Carol Williams, Landon Sholar, Jennifer Poliskie, Veronica Riggs, Mike Fryman, Richard Ryan, Michelle Lori, Andy Epstein, Kristy Calman, Michael J. Drury, Josh O'Brien, Hannah Jones Thomas, Tasha J. Wilson-Hatchett and Nicholas Gabis. The show will run May 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27@ 7:30 p.m.; May 14 @ 2:30 p.m.; May 21 @ 5:30 p.m. and a special Monday performance on May 22 @ 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.




