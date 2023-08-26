Pandora Productions Announces Retirement Of Michael J. Drury, Producing Artistic Director Of 24 Years

Pandora Productions has announced the retirement of long-time Producing Artistic Director and actor Michael J. Drury. After nearly 25 years at the helm of the critically acclaimed Louisville theatre company Pandora Productions, Michael J. Drury is stepping down from his role to retire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

"It is hard to say goodbye to something that you've created and built,” Drury says. “And while I will always be involved with Pandora Productions, my participation will now evolve. This company, its mission, the community that we serve has been my passion for almost 24 years. I'm so very proud of the impact we've made in the community while I've been her leader. I couldn't have asked for a more fulfilling role in my career. I am so grateful to all of the subscribers, patrons, donors, sponsors, actors, singers, dancers, technicians, designers, musicians, board members and volunteers who have fostered our impact and frankly, made me look good. Our success is squarely on the shoulders of hundreds of people who've committed time, talent and treasure to this endeavor.”

Pandora Productions was founded as the only theatre company in the Louisville Metro area and most of Kentucky exclusively dedicated to telling the stories of the LGBTQ+ communities for 28 years. The company has grown to be a shining star in the Louisville arts industry. Performing a 5 show mainstage season in the Henry Clay Theatre, the company presents bold, cutting-edge, award winning musicals, dramas and comedies and has hosted two national new play competitions.

Drury's final show as Producing Artistic Director will be My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding, May 10th-20th. Michael will appear as a cast member for the final time during the run of The Inheritance, March 8th-25th.

For more information about Pandora Productions and to see the shows for Michael's final season visit: https://www.pandoraprods.org/

Pandora Productions was founded in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1995 and represents the transformational power of theatre. Its mission is to entertain, engage and inspire its audiences, the community, and the greater human communities by presenting bold, cutting-edge theatrical productions that reveal the commonality of all people while investigating the diversity of human nature, particularly the nature of sexual orientation, through artistic expression. Pandora Productions is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization that benefits largely from the generosity of the community. Donations are encouraged and welcomed, in any amount. Please visit www.PandoraProds.org for more information.