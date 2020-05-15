Next Week's #KPAatHome Schedule Announced

Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) announces another week of artist curated, virtual performances with #KPAatHome.

Thanks to sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the continued support of regional arts organizations, KPA is proud to continue bringing arts experiences into people's homes while providing paying gigs for local artists whose livelihood is being impacted by social distancing protocols.

Next week's lineup is curated by Cellist and Composer Ben Sollee. Concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page, where viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.

Show Schedule

Tuesday May 19, 8-8:30 p.m.: Dawn Landes

Wednesday, May 20, 8-8:30 p.m.: Jeri Katherine Howell with Nat Colten

Thursday, May 21, 8-8:30. p.m.: Jason Clayborn

Friday, May 22, 8-8:30 p.m.: Dani Markham and Sarah Neufeld

Saturday, May 23, 8-8:30 p.m.: Zach Brock

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





