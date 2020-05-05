New Theater Space to be Developed in Highview Area of Southeastern Louisville

WFPL has reported that The Louisville Metro Council has designated $35,000 in public funds toward the development of a new theater space in the Highview area.

The new venue will be located in a 6,000 square foot space.

"Things like the arts and other cultural programs are generally lacking in the suburbs," Councilman James Peden said. "It's something that's usually been strictly for downtown."

Penden continued to share, "Are more people asking for this than, say, asking for sidewalks? Probably not...My government philosophy is to provide what the people either won't or can't economically provide for themselves. This fits that category, just like a sidewalk."

They are looking to design a 100 to 200 seat theater.

Councilman James Peden continued to say:

"When I first started this, I was providing a need for the community...Now, I feel like we're providing a need for both [the community and arts groups]... I really am hoping that the community gets involved," he said. "I'm hoping that they will come out and participate, not just to watch the plays, but actually audition and get involved."

Check out the full story HERE.





