NS2 and Kentucky Performing Arts Present Billy Prine and The Prine Time Band

Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band will perform at The Brown Theatre with Special Guest Jason Wilber from the John Prine Band. The concert will take place on Thursday, November 18, 2021, 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Billy Prine is a natural-born storyteller just like his late, great brother John Prine was a natural-born songwriter. A Chicago native of the sixties, Billy Prine grew up performing blues and rock bands, later moving to California in pursuit of a music career.

Using these concerts as a medium to celebrate his late brother John Prine in song, Billy illustrates stories encompassing some of John's most legendary songs. The audience will hear the first time John played his masterpiece "Paradise" for their father, with Billy painting a picture of the Prine family gathered around the kitchen table to listen.

Billy Prine's 2020 new record "A Place I Used To Know" follows his first album release since 2013. Featuring two songs written by his celebrated brother John Prine, the EP illustrates Billy Prine's distinct brand of American music-a mix of folk, blues, and country poured into one soulful album. Prine and producer Michael Dinallo, who produced "A Place I Used to Know", also created "Prine Time"-a podcast featuring various tracks from the EP and stories of his late brother, John Prine.