NKU School Of The Arts Hosts Winter Dance Intensive

Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts announces the launch of the inaugural Winter Dance Intensive, a three-day pre-professional Dance Institute for Artists in the Making.

The intensive runs Jan. 15-17, 2022 at Northern Kentucky University's campus.

Registration: nku.edu/wdi (limited to 30 spots) - deadline Jan. 1, 2022

Participants will experience immersive dance training with regional and national guest artists that run their own companies. Throughout the intensive, they will receive industry and technical training in advanced ballet and modern technique and repertory work, and gain insight into multiple performance opportunities in dance. Sessions will be held in a new state-of-the-art dance studio on NKU's campus.

The registration deadline is Jan. 1, 2022, and is limited to 30 participants. The registration fee is $25, and the program fee is $300 (reduced tuition may be available). Video audition submission is required for participation. The program leads include Tracey Bonner, Megan Flynn, and Missy Lay-Zimmer & Andrew Hubbard.

