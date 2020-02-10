NKU Dance Concert Features New Works By Guest Artists

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts will present DANCE '20, an evening of new works by guest artists, faculty, and students. Twelve dynamic dances will add up to an evening of concert pieces that highlight various styles of dance, including ballet, modern, jazz, musical theatre, tap, and dance theatre. Performances take place March 6-7 at NKU's Corbett Theatre. The production is coordinated by the artistic team of Frankie Montazemi, Anna Gortner, Sylvia Chervus, DJ Bruggee, and Tracey Bonner.

NKU SOTA ballet instructor Jay Goodlett has choreographed both contemporary and classical ballet works for the concert. He has also lent his choreographic and/or directing talents to the St. Louis Opera Theatre, Cincinnati Opera, Columbia Ballet Company, Lachey Arts, The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, and Cincinnati Landmark Productions. He is a former member of NYC's School of American Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, Toledo Ballet, and Ballet Theatre of Toledo, and previously served as Artistic Director of Education and Outreach for The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

Choreographing a commercial jazz piece is the incredibly distinguished Lea Lachey. Although Lea was born in Cincinnati, her professional works reach far beyond. The versatile dancer has had live stage performance experience with 98 Degrees, NKOTB, Boys II Men, as well as countless others.

Performer, choreographer, director, writer, producer and costume designer Jenny Fitzpatrick will be presenting a dance theatre piece. Jenny is the Founder and Artistic Director of Blackbird Dance Theatre in Lexington, Kentucky. She has also worked as a dance professional, taught at the Burbank School of Ballet and choreographed/directed for the National Enrichment Teacher's Association.

NKU SOTA modern dance instructor, Ka-Ron Brown Lehman has choreographed a modern piece for the concert. Her rich legacy of dance credits includes concert stages, TV Variety Series, Award Specials, Broadway, Theatre, Film, and Commercials, as well as a featured muse for well-known choreographers like Joe Bennett, Miguel Godreau, Tom Hansen, Joe Layton, Donald McKayle, Jamie Rodgers, Claude Thompson, David Winters, Rob Iscove; and a host of others.

Tracey Bonner, area coordinator of the BFA Theatre Performance Dance Track at NKU SOTA, has choreographed a variety of musical theatre and jazz pieces for the show. She has performed nationwide including touring companies of A Chorus Line, Show Boat, and West Side Story; regional theatres, including Stages St Louis, Barter Theatre, The Human Race Theatre, The Pirate Playhouse, and City Center in New York City. Her artistic creations have garnered regional and national awards in both theatrical and dance venues, including the American College Dance Association, Ostrander Awards, and the Kentucky Arts Council.





