Louisville Public Media Presents PINK MARTINI Featuring China Forbes

Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes announced at The Brown Theatre on Friday, October 29, 2021, 8 p.m.

Pink Martini, the biggest little orchestra around, draws inspiration from music from all over the world - crossing genres of classical, jazz and old-fashioned pop.

In 1994, Thomas Lauderdale founded Pink Martini to provide more beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraisers for causes such as civil rights, affordable housing, the environment, libraries, public broadcasting, education and parks.

Twenty years later, Pink Martini still tours the world, singing in 22 languages at opera houses, concert halls, film festivals, museums and fashion shows. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into both the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame and the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org for more information.