Louisville Orchestra Will Perform Beethoven's Ninth and Teddy's Tenth Celebration This April

The Louisville Orchestra has announced a celebratory concert for Music Director and Maestro Teddy Abrams' Tenth Season. The concert, titled "Beethoven's Ninth & Teddy's Tenth Celebration," will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 8:00 PM at Whitney Hall, located at the Kentucky Performing Arts center. Tickets for this event go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 1, at 10:00 AM. However, Louisville Orchestra subscribers will have an exclusive presale opportunity from February 26 at 10:00 AM until February 29 at the end of the day. To secure seats, visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org or call 502.587.8681.

Teddy Abrams, renowned conductor, will lead the orchestra, accompanied by special guests Kent Hatteberg, choir director of the Louisville Chamber Choir, and a talented lineup of vocalists including Marquita Richardson, Tammy Mumford, Nathan Farrington, and Dashon Burton.

The highlight of the evening will be a captivating performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125. This iconic masterpiece will be presented in its entirety, showcasing the orchestra's exceptional talent and the emotional depth of Beethoven's composition. The symphony will be performed in four movements: Allegro ma non troppo, un poco maestoso; Molto vivace; Adagio molto e cantabile; and Finale.

"As we approach the culmination of our 2023-2024 season, it is with immense pride and joy that we celebrate not just the timeless beauty of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, but also a decade of transformative leadership under Maestro Teddy Abrams,” said Graham Parker, Chief Executive of the Louisville Orchestra. “Teddy’s passion, creativity, and unwavering commitment have been pivotal in redefining what an orchestra can be for Louisville. This concert is not just a performance; it is a testament to the journey we’ve embarked on together, pushing boundaries and fostering a deep, resonant connection with the community. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration, marking a milestone in our history and looking forward to the incredible chapters yet to be written."

Before the concert, patrons are invited to partake in a premier Gala event — a celebration of Teddy Abrams’ 10th Season with the Louisville Orchestra happening at View Pointe Hall at the Muhammad Ali Center on April 18, 2024 starting at 5:00PM. "Teddy's Tenth Gala" commemorates a remarkable decade of Teddy Abrams' leadership with the Louisville Orchestra, a tenure marked by groundbreaking innovation, unparalleled access to music for the Louisville community, and unwavering commitment to musical excellence. This year's gala promises an unforgettable experience with a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner, followed by the splendid performance of Beethoven’s Ninth at Whitney Hall. Table sales are currently available by calling 502.587.8681.