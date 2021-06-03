Louisville Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season

The Louisville Orchestra's 2021-22 season, the eighth under the leadership of Music Director Teddy Abrams, celebrates the return of community with new performances.

Highlights of the season include the world premiere of a piano concerto composed by TEDDY ABRAMS and performed by YUJA WANG, the 40th Season of Principal Pops Conductor BOB BERNHARDT, a three-concert FESTIVAL OF LATIN AMERICAN MUSIC, an array of world premieres and new music by living composers, and a mix of orchestra masterworks.

