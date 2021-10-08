Louisville Ballet to Re-Open Doors for 70th Anniversary

WDRB reports the Louisville Ballet will be returning to the stage for their upcoming 70th anniversary season. Louisville Ballet, the Official State Ballet of Kentucky, was founded in March 1952 as a civic ballet company. Currently under the leadership of Artistic Director Robert Curran and Interim Executive Director Christen Boone, it is now recognized as one of the most highly-regarded regional ballet companies in the country. Known for its versatility and commitment to new work as well as its core connection to classical ballet, Louisville Ballet embodies the belief that ballet is a living, breathing and relevant art form.

The 70th anniversary celebration begins this fall with a reenvisioned production of their 2016 Swan Lake. This new version of the ballet is to feature new laser elements. The production runs from November 11-13.

The season will continue with The Brown-Foreman Nutcracker (December 11-23), and will include the in-person return of ChorShow (January 12-22). The season will also welcome Spotlight Series: Impressionism to Jazz March 3-5, which will showcase performances of Emeralds and In G Major, as well as a new world premiere piece. The season will conclude with Sleeping Beauty (March 31-April 2).

