Louisville Ballet Announces 2021-22 70th Anniversary Season

As Louisville Ballet celebrates its 70th Anniversary year and its return to the stage for the 2021/2022 Season, the company will pay tribute to all those that came before them, while inspiring those who will continue the tradition and innovation of one of the country's longest running ballet companies.

2021/2022 70th Anniversary Season Subscriptions are available now. Purchase your new subscription, renew your subscription, or find out more about the benefits of becoming a Season Subscriber today.

Learn more at https://www.louisvilleballet.org/season-tickets/.

Check out the full season lineup below!

Swan Lake

November 11-14, 2021 | The Brown Theatre

Choreography by Robert Curran | Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

December 11-23, 2021 | Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center

Choreography by Val Caniparoli | Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

ChorShow

January 12-22, 2022 | Louisville Ballet Studios

Spotlight Series: Impressionism to Jazz

March 3-5, 2022 | The Brown Theatre

A mixed repertory evening featuring:

Emeralds

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music: "Pelléas et Mélisande" + "Shylock" by Gabriel Fauré

In G Major

Choreography by Jerome Robbins

Music: "Piano Concerto in G Major" by Maurice Ravel

World Premiere Work

With Music by Louisville-based Jazz Composer and Musician, Dick Sisto

Sleeping Beauty

March 31- April 2, 2022 | The Brown Theatre

World Premiere

Choreography by Adam Hougland | Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky