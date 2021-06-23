Louisville Ballet Announces 2021-22 70th Anniversary Season
The season includes Swan Lake, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker, ChorShow, and more!
As Louisville Ballet celebrates its 70th Anniversary year and its return to the stage for the 2021/2022 Season, the company will pay tribute to all those that came before them, while inspiring those who will continue the tradition and innovation of one of the country's longest running ballet companies.
2021/2022 70th Anniversary Season Subscriptions are available now. Purchase your new subscription, renew your subscription, or find out more about the benefits of becoming a Season Subscriber today.
Learn more at https://www.louisvilleballet.org/season-tickets/.
Check out the full season lineup below!
Swan Lake
November 11-14, 2021 | The Brown Theatre
Choreography by Robert Curran | Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Brown-Forman Nutcracker
December 11-23, 2021 | Whitney Hall, Kentucky Center
Choreography by Val Caniparoli | Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
ChorShow
January 12-22, 2022 | Louisville Ballet Studios
Spotlight Series: Impressionism to Jazz
March 3-5, 2022 | The Brown Theatre
A mixed repertory evening featuring:
Emeralds
Choreography by George Balanchine
Music: "Pelléas et Mélisande" + "Shylock" by Gabriel Fauré
In G Major
Choreography by Jerome Robbins
Music: "Piano Concerto in G Major" by Maurice Ravel
World Premiere Work
With Music by Louisville-based Jazz Composer and Musician, Dick Sisto
Sleeping Beauty
March 31- April 2, 2022 | The Brown Theatre
World Premiere
Choreography by Adam Hougland | Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky