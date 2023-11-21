Louisville Arts Groups Collaborate THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES at Paristown

Three of Louisville’s arts organizations come together to present a unique ensemble-driven production that explores our connections to the changing of the seasons. The wonder of a fresh snowfall, the delight of whistling for the first time, the awe in finding a special treasure comes to life in The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats. Packed with humor and fun, this story celebrates the joy in the seasons of a child’s world.

StageOne Family Theatre has announced the cast for this unique event:

Caisey Cole (they/she) FEMALE PLAYER is overwhelmed with joy to be performing The Snowy Day with the Louisville Orchestra! Caisey has performed with StageOne’s Last Stop on Market Street, at numerous Storytellers events, as Hermia in Kentucky Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, as Cynthia in Sweat at IUS, and a variety of shows with Commonwealth Theater. Caisey thanks the Louisville community, Zach, Terry, the Belle, StageOne, and her parents 100 times over, and wishes everyone the happiest of holidays.

Chase Howard (he/him) PETER - is a musician, artist, and Louisville native. He attended Jefferson Community and Technical College. Chase’s performance history includes some of his favorites roles; which are Pigeon in Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus (Derby Dinner Playhouse), Gerald the Elephant in Elephant and Piggie: We Are in a Play (Derby Dinner Playhouse), and Horatio/Rosencrantz in Hamlet (Kentucky Shakespeare). He is excited for his StageOne debut! Chase is represented by Heyman Talent Artist Agency.

Sa’id “Nxttime” Kelly (he/him) MALE PLAYER is an artist, actor and comedian from Charleston, SC. Mr. Kelly has his Bachelor’s in Theatre Arts from Miles College and Master of Fine Arts in Performance Studies from the University of Louisville. He recently moved to Los Angeles, California to transition into more film and television. Yet, he is still super excited to be back in the town of his alma-mater to perform. Please follow and keep up with all of Mr. Kelly’s endeavors on social media @Thenxttime.

This performance features original music by Louisville Orchestra Creative Corps composer TJ Cole. Originally from Atlanta, Cole been commissioned by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Carnegie Hall, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Nashville in Harmony, Intersection, Time for Three, the Sun Valley Summer Symphony, Play On Philly!, the Music in May Festival, Music in the Vineyards, the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, One Book One Philadelphia, the Bakken Trio, among others.

The composition will be performed by Louisville Orchestra performers

Flute – Jake Chabot

Violin – Jack McFadden-Talbot

Cello – Allison Olsen

Piano – Meme Tunnell

Flute – Jessica Chancey

Violin – Dillon Welch

Cello – Lillian Pettit

Piano – Jessica Dorman

This unique production will be held in Old Forester’s Paristown Hall and will be the perfect companion to every family’s Paristown Fête de Noël holiday celebration.