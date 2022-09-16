Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Local Student Dancers Wanted For Collage Dance Collective

An opportunity for students to dance with the international dance company at The Brown Theatre.

Register for Louisville News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Professional dance company Collage Dance Collective and Kentucky Performing Arts are hosting auditions for local student dancers. Selected students will perform with the dance company during its RISE production on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Brown Theatre.

Auditions will be held on Friday, September 23 at The Kentucky Center For The Performing Arts, located at 501 W Main Street. The audition times will be separated by age group with students from ages 8 to 11 auditioning from 5:00 t0 6:30 p.m. and students ages 12 to 18 auditioning from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. No registration is required beforehand. In addition, students do not need to prepare anything in advance as choreography will be taught during the audition. Students must be 8 years or older to audition.

The audition announcement comes as the Collage Dance Collective prepares to make its Kentucky Performing Arts debut in February as a part of the Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble series with its RISE production.

RISE is a neoclassical ballet set to the text of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech and includes music produced by Memphis musicians. The production will be choreographed by Collage Dance Collective Artistic Director Kevin Thomas.

The international touring company was established in 2006 in response to a lack of racial diversity in ballet productions. The Memphis-based company now includes a roster of diverse dancers and is one of the largest Black-led performing arts organizations in the American South.

For additional information or questions related to auditions, please call (502)562-0100 at extension 414.

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

  • The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.
  • The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
  • Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.
Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023
September 13, 2022

Dita Von Teese has announced that she will be bringing the world's biggest burlesque show, 'Glamontrix' to North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on January 7th, 2023, in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making stops across North America in San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and more along  with a special performance on Valentine's Day at The Chicago Theatre.
Kentucky Shakespeare Presents ENTER GHOST, An Immersive Haunted Hamlet ExperienceKentucky Shakespeare Presents ENTER GHOST, An Immersive Haunted Hamlet Experience
September 13, 2022

Continuing their tradition of a fall performance for Halloween, Kentucky Shakespeare presents an immersive new production inside their headquarters in Old Louisville. Kentucky Shakespeare commissioned playwrights Diana Grisanti and Steve Moulds to create this hour-long event, conceived by the pair with Producing Artistic Director and director of the production, Matt Wallace. Utilizing silent disco headphone technology, audience members will move throughout this interactive experience inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Regional Premiere of Kate Hamill's DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY Comes to Actors Theatre of LouisvilleRegional Premiere of Kate Hamill's DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY Comes to Actors Theatre of Louisville
September 2, 2022

The world's most famous vampire is back! Actors Theatre of Louisville revives its annual Dracula tradition for in-person audiences by producing a new adaptation by Kate Hamill. Witty and terrifying, Hamill's Dracula was first seen in New York in 2020, and Actors Theatre of Louisville's production represents the second production and regional premiere of this stunning adaptation.