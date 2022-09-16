Local Student Dancers Wanted For Collage Dance Collective

Professional dance company Collage Dance Collective and Kentucky Performing Arts are hosting auditions for local student dancers. Selected students will perform with the dance company during its RISE production on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Brown Theatre.

Auditions will be held on Friday, September 23 at The Kentucky Center For The Performing Arts, located at 501 W Main Street. The audition times will be separated by age group with students from ages 8 to 11 auditioning from 5:00 t0 6:30 p.m. and students ages 12 to 18 auditioning from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. No registration is required beforehand. In addition, students do not need to prepare anything in advance as choreography will be taught during the audition. Students must be 8 years or older to audition.

The audition announcement comes as the Collage Dance Collective prepares to make its Kentucky Performing Arts debut in February as a part of the Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble series with its RISE production.

RISE is a neoclassical ballet set to the text of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech and includes music produced by Memphis musicians. The production will be choreographed by Collage Dance Collective Artistic Director Kevin Thomas.

The international touring company was established in 2006 in response to a lack of racial diversity in ballet productions. The Memphis-based company now includes a roster of diverse dancers and is one of the largest Black-led performing arts organizations in the American South.

For additional information or questions related to auditions, please call (502)562-0100 at extension 414.

