Lexington Opera House Marquee Wins Top Prize in Sign Competition

The marquee was designed by Eric Larson of Wagner Electric Sign Company.

The new Lexington Opera House marquee was awarded a top prize in the 2020 Signs of the Times Signshop Competition, WTVQ reports.

The marquee was designed by Eric Larson of Wagner Electric Sign Company. It won first place in the category of Best Original Design and Fabrication, Illuminated, Large Shop of 2020.

The sign took four months to build and one week to install. It incorporates the local area and state flowers, as well as accents of the opera house.

"We are thrilled to have a First Place prize designation for the new marquee adorning the community treasure that is the Lexington Opera House," said Central Bank Center President and CEO Bill Owen. "For the first time in 44 years, since the 1970s, an ornate and highly visible marquee now serves to welcome Opera House patrons and identify what live entertainment is playing and when. Congratulations to designer Eric Larson and The Wagner Sign Company for creating a highly functional and stunning design that illuminates and embellishes the crown jewel of downtown Lexington."

