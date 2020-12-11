Lexington Opera House Launches Broadway-Inspired Mini Golf On its Stage

The Lexington Opera House is inviting patrons to take a sneak peek behind the curtain, and enjoy a mini-golf course inspired by Broadway!

Schedule a Tee Time in advance and check in at the Short Street entrance. Pick up your club, ball and scorecard and be escorted backstage. You'll tee off on a nine-holes of socially distanced, Broadway themed mini golf, including such titles as THE MUSIC MAN, CINDERELLA, KINKY BOOTS and HAMILTON!

Along the way, backstage pros will share information and stories from behind the scenes at Lexington Opera House.

Book a date from December 11, 2020 - January 31, 2021.

Learn more and book at https://www.lexingtonoperahouse.com/events/detail/minigolf.