Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Lexington Opera House Launches Broadway-Inspired Mini Golf On its Stage

Book a date from December 11, 2020 - January 31, 2021.

Dec. 11, 2020  

The Lexington Opera House is inviting patrons to take a sneak peek behind the curtain, and enjoy a mini-golf course inspired by Broadway!

Schedule a Tee Time in advance and check in at the Short Street entrance. Pick up your club, ball and scorecard and be escorted backstage. You'll tee off on a nine-holes of socially distanced, Broadway themed mini golf, including such titles as THE MUSIC MAN, CINDERELLA, KINKY BOOTS and HAMILTON!

Along the way, backstage pros will share information and stories from behind the scenes at Lexington Opera House.

Book a date from December 11, 2020 - January 31, 2021.

Learn more and book at https://www.lexingtonoperahouse.com/events/detail/minigolf.



Related Articles View More Louisville Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for the Broadway Princess Party's Holiday Concert from 54 Below!
  • A BroadwayWorld Guide to NBC's ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special Airing Tonight!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of BROADWAY PRINCESS HOLIDAY PARTY with Susan Egan, Laura Osnes, and Courtney Reed!
  • Florida Rep's Virtual PlayLab Closes With All-Star Cast in A SHERLOCK CAROL!