Lexington Children's Theatre Brings Summer School Online

WTVQ has reported that Lexington Children's Theatre plans to continue their summer school program virtually.

Check out the full story HERE.

Summer theatre school classes will begin on June 1 with the theme 'Act Boldly'. Classes are offered for young people ages 4-16.

The following information regarding the summer theatre program has been released via their website:

First Stage Players (FSP) - ages 4-5 and Playmakers: (PM) - ages 6-7

In these classes young people work to create their own play by using contemporary literature or a theme as their source material. The class will originate their own characters, dialogue, and story. At the end of the week, the class will share their creation online with their family and friends. Classes will meet Monday through Friday 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM. The final presentation will be 11:00 AM on Friday. Tuition: $99

Performance Workshop: (PW) - ages 8-16

Performance Workshops allow participants to improve their acting and performing skills.. Each child enrolled in the workshop receives a speaking role in the play which rehearses every day, culminating in a performance for family and friends on Friday evening. Students receive classes in acting, improvisation, voice, and movement This class best serves rising third graders and above. Classes will meet Monday through Friday 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM. The final presentation will be 4:00 or 5:00 PM on Friday. Tuition: $149

For more information visit: http://www.lctonstage.org/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You