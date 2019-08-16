Kentucky Shakespeare and Louisville Public Media team up again to present a live radio play in the LMP performance studio. The same creative team that brought you last year's popular THE WAR OF THE WORLDS is back with a unique take on the cult classic NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.

The 1968 film NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, which has been called the grandfather of the modern zombie film, tells the story of seven people trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, alternately hiding from and fighting a large and growing group of living dead ghouls. The story has been remade and retold many times, including a 1988 radio drama.

Kentucky Shakespeare's NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD will feature performances by audience favorites including Dathan Hooper, Jon Huffman, Abigail Maupin, Gregory Maupin and the vocal and Foley sound stylings of Laura Ellis. TICKETS ON SALE NOW





