Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Shakespeare Presents ENTER GHOST, An Immersive Haunted Hamlet Experience Next Month

The production runs October 5-30.

Louisville News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  
Kentucky Shakespeare Presents ENTER GHOST, An Immersive Haunted Hamlet Experience Next Month

Continuing their tradition of a fall performance for Halloween, Kentucky Shakespeare presents an immersive new production inside their headquarters in Old Louisville. Kentucky Shakespeare commissioned playwrights Diana Grisanti and Steve Moulds to create this hour-long event, conceived by the pair with Producing Artistic Director and director of the production, Matt Wallace. Utilizing silent disco headphone technology, audience members will move throughout this interactive experience inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet.

The production runs October 5-30 at 616 Myrtle Street inside Kentucky Shakespeare's headquarters in Old Louisville.

During the experience, audience members will wear provided headphones and travel to various indoor locations (with places to sit periodically). Running time is approximately one hour with no intermission. Due to close proximity to actors and intimate audience settings for Enter Ghost., Kentucky Shakespeare will require audience members to wear a face mask. If this policy changes, you will be contacted in advance.

The production is directed by Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace⏤marking the start of his tenth season as Producing Artistic Director of Kentucky Shakespeare⏤and features an eight-member ensemble cast: Adama Abramson, Brennen Amonett, Zachary Burrell, Jon Huffman, Justin M. Jackson, Gregory Maupin, Mollie Murk, and Cherrie Vaughn. Jesse AlFord is the Lighting Designer, Karl Anderson is the Scenic Designer, Donna Lawrence-Downs is the Costume Designer, and Laura Ellis is the Sound Designer, with fight choreography by Eric Frantz and movement choreography by Amberly M. Simpson.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Local Student Dancers Wanted For Collage Dance CollectiveLocal Student Dancers Wanted For Collage Dance Collective
September 16, 2022

Professional dance company Collage Dance Collective and Kentucky Performing Arts are hosting auditions for local student dancers. Selected students will perform with the dance company during its RISE production on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Brown Theatre.
Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023Dita Von Teese To Bring World's Biggest Burlesque Show GLAMONATRIX To Theaters Across North America In 2023
September 13, 2022

Dita Von Teese has announced that she will be bringing the world's biggest burlesque show, 'Glamontrix' to North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on January 7th, 2023, in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theatre, making stops across North America in San Francisco, New Orleans, New York, and more along  with a special performance on Valentine's Day at The Chicago Theatre.
Kentucky Shakespeare Presents ENTER GHOST, An Immersive Haunted Hamlet ExperienceKentucky Shakespeare Presents ENTER GHOST, An Immersive Haunted Hamlet Experience
September 13, 2022

Continuing their tradition of a fall performance for Halloween, Kentucky Shakespeare presents an immersive new production inside their headquarters in Old Louisville. Kentucky Shakespeare commissioned playwrights Diana Grisanti and Steve Moulds to create this hour-long event, conceived by the pair with Producing Artistic Director and director of the production, Matt Wallace. Utilizing silent disco headphone technology, audience members will move throughout this interactive experience inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.