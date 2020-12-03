Kentucky Shakespeare Offers Virtual HAMLET This Weekend

For one weekend only, see a recorded performance of Kentucky Shakespeare's postponed spring tour of HAMLET! After canceling all of the company's parks tour dates for April and May of this year, they have remounted the show for one recorded performance only. Award-winning Kelly's Filmworks filmed on the C. Douglas Ramey Amphitheatre stage at Central Park.

i??With a small cast, compact sets, and simple tour costumes, the story of the Danish prince set on the path of revenge by his father's ghost comes to life in an intimate performance style.

Crystian Wiltshire, who played Hamlet in the 2018 co-production with StageOne Family Theater in the Bomhard Theatre, returns to the role in this production. He's joined by the talented ensemble cast of Jon Becraft, Jennice Butler, Gregory Maupin, Tesse McShane, Mollie Murk, Tyler Rosenblatt, and Tyler Tate. Associate Artistic Director Amy Attaway directs.

The 90-minute video will be live on the company's Facebook and YouTube pages December 4-6.

