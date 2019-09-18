Kentucky Shakespeare Announces NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD: A RADIO PLAY

Kentucky Shakespeare announces a live radio play production of George A. Romero's 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead. This production will be performed live at the Louisville Public Media Performance Studio on select nights October 2-31, 2019.

The 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, which has been called the grandfather of the modern zombie film, tells the story of seven people trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, alternately hiding from and fighting a large and growing group of living dead ghouls. The story has been remade and retold many times, including a 1988 radio drama. Partnering with Louisville Public Media with the same creative team that produced last season's The War of the Worlds, Kentucky Shakespeare will recreate an in-studio performance of this thrilling tale in front of live audiences with actors, musicians, and Foley artists.

"We are excited to again partner with Louisville Public Media to present this unique live radio production," says director Amy Attaway, also Associate Artistic Director of Kentucky Shakespeare. "It's going to be a perfectly fun and spooky Halloween experience with our multi-talented ensemble. And getting to experience the live 1960's pre-show music from Laura Ellis and Gayle King is worth the price of admission alone!"

Daniel Gilliam, Director of Radio at Louisville Public Media added "Last year's collaboration with Kentucky Shakespeare on The War of the Worlds gave both organizations a feel for how well we work together. We're thrilled about opening our space to KY Shakes' cast and audience again and look forward to being scared out of our minds!"

The production, directed by Attaway, features an ensemble cast, who each play multiple roles and create the Foley sounds: Laura Ellis as Barbara/Judy/ musician/singer, Dathan Hooper as Ben, Jon Huffman as Harry Cooper, Gayle King on keyboard and vocals, Abigail Bailey Maupin as Helen Cooper, Gregory Maupin as the Narrator, and Matt Street as Johnny/Tom. Donna Lawrence-Downs is the costume designer, Brian Owens is the lighting designer, and Laura Ellis is the sound designer. Maria Allgeier is the stage manager. Throughout the run, various Louisville Public Media personalities will join the cast in supporting roles.

For more information about Kentucky Shakespeare visit www.kyshakespeare.com.





