Kentucky Performing Arts to Present BUDDYâ€”THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

Now in its 30th year, the "World's Most Successful Rock 'n' Roll Musical" continues to thrill audiences around the world. Viewed by more than 22 million people worldwide, "Buddy-The Buddy Holly Story" tells the story of Buddy Holly through his short yet spectacular career as a pioneer of mid-1950s rock and roll.

"Buddy-The Buddy Holly Story" debuted in London's West End in 1989 and has since been seen on Broadway, toured throughout Canada, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Scandinavia, South Africa, the Netherlands and Singapore.

The critically acclaimed musical has won numerous awards during its run, including the Laurence Oliver Awards for "Best New Musical" and "Best Actor in a Musical" and a Tony Award for "Best Actor in a Musical."

DETAILS:

Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Brown Theatre

315 W Broadway

COST: Tickets start at $35. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.





