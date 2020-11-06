Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Darlene Love
The concert will take place Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m. EST.
Kentucky Performing arts will present Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays on Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m. EST. It will be a virtual performance-streaming from Sony Hall in New York City. Tickets are $35. On sale at kentuckyperformingarts.org.
FACTS:
Darlene Love is an American pop music singer and actress known for her Billboard hits, "He's A Rebel," "The Boy I'm Gonna Marry," "Wait 'Til My Bobby Gets Home," "He's Sure the Boy I Love," and her holiday classic, "Christmas Baby Please Come Home."
As a Grammy Award Winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Love has long been recognized as "one of the greatest singers of all-time" by Rolling Stone Magazine.
This holiday season, the music icon will perform her classic hits for a one-night-only, virtual holiday performance, streaming live to fans in the comfort and safety of their homes.
