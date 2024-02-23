Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach to Screen Film ILYBNLILM (I Love You But Not Like I Love Me)

Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach will present a locally produced poetry film, ILYBNLILM (I Love You But Not Like I Love Me) on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 2:00 p.m and 7:00 p.m. at MeX Theater - The Kentucky Center.

Tickets are on-sale now.

Robin G's poetry film ILYBNLILM (I Love You But Not Like I Love Me), produced by Best Dad Media, is a journey of heartbreak, reconciliation, and finally finding the strength to walk away. It is a love story that will encourage everyone that experiences it to love themselves more.

This event is part of the Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) ArtsReach MeX Project. The ArtsReach MeX Project elevates artists and organizations within our community by providing fully underwritten opportunities to produce creative work in The Kentucky Center's Boyd Martin Experimental Theater (MeX).

In addition to covering the cost of the event, ArtsReach MeX Project recipients are also provided the opportunity to work with KPA's production, marketing, and ticketing departments to engage with numerous aspects of the performing arts industry.