Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards

Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision Returns to The Kentucky Center

Join in on January 14th.

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the A Photo 1 Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the Aronoff Center
Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts Names New Director Photo 2 Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts Names New Director
BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards December 5th Standings; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Leads Best Photo 3 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards December 5th Standings; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Leads Best Musical!
BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, Pandor Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, Pandora Productions & More Lead!

Join Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach and River City Drum Corp for Keepers of the Dream, a community celebration of Dr. King's vision, at The Kentucky Center on January 14, 2024. This event is free and open to the public. No tickets required.

ArtsReach collaborates with emerging performing artists and organizations creating spaces, opportunities, and platforms to share their vision and voice. ArtsReach nurtures and develops diverse artists and audiences, engages youth, and fosters community through the arts and through professional development.

The 2024 Keepers of the Dream program will highlight Black Joy. The civil rights movement was a trying time but, through the crevices of trauma, Black Americans still managed to find hope and joy.

We will celebrate Dr. King's Dream with performances from our Community Stages recipients; River City Drum Corp, Keen Dance Theatre, and Redline Performing Arts.  The ArtsReach Community Stages program supports diverse artists and organizations by underwriting costs for the presentation of their work. There will be additional performances from LaNita Rocknettes School of Dance, The Real Young Prodigys, The Louisville Living Room, Joshua Percell and Courageous, UofL African American Theatre Program, and much more.

The event will also include the presentation of the Freedom Award by Mayor Craig Greenberg, sponsored by Republic Bank, and the presentation of the Living the Vision Awards by Kentucky Performing Arts.

ArtsReach is supported by The Norton Foundation and Louisville Metro Government with additional funding provided by private donors.

*This event will offer FREE parking in The Kentucky Center Garage.

RUNNING TIME:  2 hours

ACCESS SERVICES:

Accessible Seating and Assistive Listening Service

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of to connect and inspire through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

  • The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.
  • The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
  • Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.
BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
THE SNOWY DAY At Old Foresters Paristown Hall Adds Shows Due To Popular Demand Photo
THE SNOWY DAY At Old Forester's Paristown Hall Adds Shows Due To Popular Demand

“The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” presented by StageOne Family Theatre, Louisville Orchestra and Kentucky Performing Arts, with dates added due to popular demand.

2
BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, Pandor Photo
BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!, Pandora Productions & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the A Photo
Broadway Beyond Louisville Review: Broadway in Cincinnati presents MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the Aronoff Center

What did our critic think of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Aronoff Center?

4
BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards December 5th Standings; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Leads Best Photo
BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards December 5th Standings; JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize Video
Photos/Tony-Winner Susan Stroman Receives 2023 Louis Auchincloss Prize
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Louisville Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Carson Center (6/30-6/30)
A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL in Louisville A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL
Derby Dinner Playhouse (11/09-12/31)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You