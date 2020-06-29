KPAatHOME Celebrates Western Kentucky Artists

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In the final week of Kentucky Performing Arts' (KPA) virtual concert series, #KPAatHome will celebrate Western Kentucky Artists. The program's success was made possible by sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the support of regional arts organizations, and allowed patrons to enjoy free, online performances in the comfort and safety of their homes while supporting Kentucky performers and artists.

This week's presenting partners are Kentucky Folklife Program, Black Soil: Our Better Nature, and The Governor's School for the Arts. Concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page, where viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.

Show Schedule

Monday, June 29 at 8 p.m.: Samuel Hawkins

Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m.: TBD- To be announced on KPA's social channels

Wednesday, July 1 at 8 p.m.: Alonzo Pennington

Thursday, July 2 at 8 p.m.: Ms. Betty Dobson: Video Tour of the Metropolitan and Live Q&A

Friday, July 3 at 8 p.m.: Harry Pickens: KPA at Home Series Finale

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

