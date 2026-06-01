KPA Bradley Awards Name Kentucky and Southern Indiana's Top High School Theatre Stars
Jack Nelson and McKinley Harper head to the Minskoff Theatre as Jimmy Awards national finalists.
High School Theater in Kentucky and Southern Indiana was celebrated as Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA), in partnership with the Louisville Theatrical Association, held the 2026 KPA Bradley Awards on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Brown Theatre in Louisville.
As the winners across all categories were officially announced, two Kentucky students were selected to represent the region as Jimmy Awards national finalists. The students named Best Actor in a Leading Role, Jack Nelson, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, McKinley Harper, are now set to travel to New York City for the 2026 Jimmy Awards, an all-expenses-paid experience that includes 10 days of individual coaching, master classes, and rehearsals with Broadway professionals. Their journey will culminate in a live national awards ceremony at the Minskoff Theatre on Monday, June 22, 2026. The event will be livestreamed on the Jimmy Awards' website: https://www.jimmyawards.com/.
Jack Nelson is a graduating Senior at McCracken County High School in Paducah, KY and McKinley Harper will be entering her Senior Year at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, KY.
The KPA Bradley Awards ceremony, held in the historic Brown Theatre, featured performances by students from all 35 participating schools. The KPA Bradley Awards are named in honor of Bradley Broecker, whose central role in bringing touring Broadway shows to Kentuckiana has made an immeasurable impact on the region's vibrancy. This program is an official regional awards program of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), known also as The Jimmy Awards, and seeks to build community amongst the region's high school musical theatre programs and amplify the significant accomplishments of our region's educators and students.
The recipients of the 2026 KPA Bradley Awards are as follows:
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Jack Nelson as Curly
McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!
Best Actress in a Leading Role
McKinley Harper as Penelope Pennywise
George Rogers Clark High School, Winchester, KY - URINETOWN
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Emmett Rathgeber as Ali Hakim
McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Clara Pierce as Aunt Eller
McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!
Best Overall Musical Production-Sponsored by Michael E. Berry
McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!
Outstanding Dance Execution-Sponsored by Caesars Foundation of Floyd County
McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!
Outstanding Student Designer-Sponsored by Think Tank Marketing
Ryan Chapman, Scenic Design
Assumption High School, Louisville, KY – ANASTASIA
Outstanding Ensemble Performance-Sponsored by Frank and Paula Harshaw
McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!
Outstanding Technical Execution
McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!
Outstanding Community Engagement
Mercer County Senior High School, Harrodsburg, KY - THE WIZARD OF OZ
Outstanding Arts Mentor-Sponsored by Bruce Merrick and Karen McCoy
Jay Schwandt
Youth Performing Arts School, Louisville, KY – CINDERELLA
Behind the Scenes Excellence - Sponsored by Bradley Broecker
Bryan Station High School, Lexington, KY - SWEENEY TODD: SCHOOL EDITION
Sophie Stokley / Stage Manager
Sydney Jeffries / Costume, Graphic & Scenic Design
Sofia Martinez / Asst. Student Directing
Daniel Amaral / Asst. Student Directing
Taylor Glass / Makeup & Hair
The KPA Bradley Awards selected two student reporters to provide coverage of this year's program and host the red carpet experience livestream, sponsored by Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), before the awards ceremony. Both students were submitted for consideration to serve as The Jimmy Awards Student Reporters as well.
The 2026 KPA Bradley Awards Student Reporters
Audrey Harris from Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, KY
Colby Pennington from Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, IN
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