KPA Bradley Awards Name Kentucky and Southern Indiana's Top High School Theatre Stars

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High School Theater in Kentucky and Southern Indiana was celebrated as Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA), in partnership with the Louisville Theatrical Association, held the 2026 KPA Bradley Awards on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Brown Theatre in Louisville.

As the winners across all categories were officially announced, two Kentucky students were selected to represent the region as Jimmy Awards national finalists. The students named Best Actor in a Leading Role, Jack Nelson, and Best Actress in a Leading Role, McKinley Harper, are now set to travel to New York City for the 2026 Jimmy Awards, an all-expenses-paid experience that includes 10 days of individual coaching, master classes, and rehearsals with Broadway professionals. Their journey will culminate in a live national awards ceremony at the Minskoff Theatre on Monday, June 22, 2026. The event will be livestreamed on the Jimmy Awards' website: https://www.jimmyawards.com/.

Jack Nelson is a graduating Senior at McCracken County High School in Paducah, KY and McKinley Harper will be entering her Senior Year at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, KY.

The KPA Bradley Awards ceremony, held in the historic Brown Theatre, featured performances by students from all 35 participating schools. The KPA Bradley Awards are named in honor of Bradley Broecker, whose central role in bringing touring Broadway shows to Kentuckiana has made an immeasurable impact on the region's vibrancy. This program is an official regional awards program of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA), known also as The Jimmy Awards, and seeks to build community amongst the region's high school musical theatre programs and amplify the significant accomplishments of our region's educators and students.

The recipients of the 2026 KPA Bradley Awards are as follows:

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Jack Nelson as Curly

McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!

Best Actress in a Leading Role

McKinley Harper as Penelope Pennywise

George Rogers Clark High School, Winchester, KY - URINETOWN

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Emmett Rathgeber as Ali Hakim

McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Clara Pierce as Aunt Eller

McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!

Best Overall Musical Production-Sponsored by Michael E. Berry

McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!

Outstanding Dance Execution-Sponsored by Caesars Foundation of Floyd County

McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!

Outstanding Student Designer-Sponsored by Think Tank Marketing

Ryan Chapman, Scenic Design

Assumption High School, Louisville, KY – ANASTASIA

Outstanding Ensemble Performance-Sponsored by Frank and Paula Harshaw

McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!

Outstanding Technical Execution

McCracken County High School, Paducah, KY - OKLAHOMA!

Outstanding Community Engagement

Mercer County Senior High School, Harrodsburg, KY - THE WIZARD OF OZ

Outstanding Arts Mentor-Sponsored by Bruce Merrick and Karen McCoy

Jay Schwandt

Youth Performing Arts School, Louisville, KY – CINDERELLA

Behind the Scenes Excellence - Sponsored by Bradley Broecker

Bryan Station High School, Lexington, KY - SWEENEY TODD: SCHOOL EDITION

Sophie Stokley / Stage Manager

Sydney Jeffries / Costume, Graphic & Scenic Design

Sofia Martinez / Asst. Student Directing

Daniel Amaral / Asst. Student Directing

Taylor Glass / Makeup & Hair

The KPA Bradley Awards selected two student reporters to provide coverage of this year's program and host the red carpet experience livestream, sponsored by Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), before the awards ceremony. Both students were submitted for consideration to serve as The Jimmy Awards Student Reporters as well.

The 2026 KPA Bradley Awards Student Reporters

Audrey Harris from Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville, KY

Colby Pennington from Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs, IN

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