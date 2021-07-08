Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 8, 2021  
Jelly Roll to Perform at Old Forester's Paristown Hall This December

Jelly Roll's Work in Progress US Tour will be coming to Old Forester's Paristown Hall- 724 Brent St. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are $30. Day-of-show tickets are $35. Premium tickets are $70

Jelly Roll is an outright genre-bending singer, songwriter and rapper who has quietly been building a remarkable career, under the radar and on his own terms. Since his days selling his mix tapes out of his car, Jelly Roll has constantly been releasing new music, touring relentlessly, and consistently topping various iTunes charts with his deeply personal lyrics and music that blends old-school rap, classic rock, country, and soul.

His 2020 single "Save Me"-a confessional, vulnerable expression of self-doubt-has taken him to new heights, with nearly 50 million views on YouTube and achieving Gold certification from the RIAA.

Born and raised in Nashville's Antioch neighborhood, Jelly Roll has released a mind-blowing two dozen albums, including the ongoing Waylon & Willie collaboration projects with his best friend and running partner, Struggle Jennings. He's also put out countless singles, EPs, and features with such artists as Tech N9ne and Yelawolf. Jelly Roll's music is deeply rooted in the challenges of sobriety and self-preservation, and it's added up to hundreds of millions of streams and a cult following of fans.

For more information visit: https://www.kentuckyperformingarts.org/venues/paristown-hall


