Gothic Thriller DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Comes to Northern Kentucky University

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with "Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, running Oct. 27 - Nov. 6, 2022, at NKU's Stauss Theatre. Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Dr. Jekyll is a kind, well-respected and intelligent scientist who explores the darker side of science, as he wants to bring out his 'second' nature. Unfortunately, his experiments transform him into Mr. Hyde - his evil alter ego who doesn't repent or accept responsibility for his evil crimes and ways. The struggle to keep his alternate nature contained leads Dr. Jekyll down a path of death and destruction in this Gothic thriller. This exciting stage adaptation of "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" by Robert Louis Stevenson is a narrative about the complexities of science and the duplicity of human nature.

The cast features Ellie Bennett, Hunter Broyles, Keenan Deaton, Antwnazia Fant, James Pinkley, Mark Schutzman, Jordan Whittaker, and Lexie Woodruff. Stage Manager: Ray Archer; Scenic Designer: Ron Shaw; Costume Designer: Shelby Smith; Lighting Designer: Luke Eisner; Sound Designer: Jo Sanburg. The show is directed by Michael Hatton.

About NKU: Founded in 1968, we are a growing metropolitan university of more than 15,000 students served by more than 2,000 faculty and staff on a thriving suburban campus near Cincinnati. Located in the quiet suburb of Highland Heights, Kentucky-just seven miles southeast of Cincinnati-we have become a leader in Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky by providing a private school education for a fraction of the cost. While we are one of the fastest growing universities in Kentucky, our professors still know our students' names. For more information, visit nku.edu.

The Theatre and Dance, Art and Design, and Music programs make up the School of the Arts that sit in the College of Arts and Sciences at Northern Kentucky University. Theatre and Dance relies on intensive student involvement both inside and outside the classroom. Our staff, resources and facilities serve the developing artist. At the program's center is a vital balance of process and production, giving each student opportunities to stretch boundaries and discover new possibilities. Graduates are working in professional theatres in every major city in the United States and on five continents, having successful careers on Broadway and in regional theatre, on cruise ships, in theme parks and film and television. For more information, visit theatre.nku.edu.