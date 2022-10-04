Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gothic Thriller DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Comes to Northern Kentucky University

Adaptation of "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" by Robert Louis Stevenson is a narrative about the complexities of science and the duplicity of human nature.

Register for Louisville News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022 Â 

Gothic Thriller DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Comes to Northern Kentucky University

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with "Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, running Oct. 27 - Nov. 6, 2022, at NKU's Stauss Theatre. Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Dr. Jekyll is a kind, well-respected and intelligent scientist who explores the darker side of science, as he wants to bring out his 'second' nature. Unfortunately, his experiments transform him into Mr. Hyde - his evil alter ego who doesn't repent or accept responsibility for his evil crimes and ways. The struggle to keep his alternate nature contained leads Dr. Jekyll down a path of death and destruction in this Gothic thriller. This exciting stage adaptation of "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" by Robert Louis Stevenson is a narrative about the complexities of science and the duplicity of human nature.

The cast features Ellie Bennett, Hunter Broyles, Keenan Deaton, Antwnazia Fant, James Pinkley, Mark Schutzman, Jordan Whittaker, and Lexie Woodruff. Stage Manager: Ray Archer; Scenic Designer: Ron Shaw; Costume Designer: Shelby Smith; Lighting Designer: Luke Eisner; Sound Designer: Jo Sanburg. The show is directed by Michael Hatton.

About NKU: Founded in 1968, we are a growing metropolitan university of more than 15,000 students served by more than 2,000 faculty and staff on a thriving suburban campus near Cincinnati. Located in the quiet suburb of Highland Heights, Kentucky-just seven miles southeast of Cincinnati-we have become a leader in Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky by providing a private school education for a fraction of the cost. While we are one of the fastest growing universities in Kentucky, our professors still know our students' names. For more information, visit nku.edu.

The Theatre and Dance, Art and Design, and Music programs make up the School of the Arts that sit in the College of Arts and Sciences at Northern Kentucky University. Theatre and Dance relies on intensive student involvement both inside and outside the classroom. Our staff, resources and facilities serve the developing artist. At the program's center is a vital balance of process and production, giving each student opportunities to stretch boundaries and discover new possibilities. Graduates are working in professional theatres in every major city in the United States and on five continents, having successful careers on Broadway and in regional theatre, on cruise ships, in theme parks and film and television. For more information, visit theatre.nku.edu.





More Hot Stories For You


Gothic Thriller DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Comes to Northern Kentucky UniversityGothic Thriller DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Comes to Northern Kentucky University
October 4, 2022

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its Theatre & Dance season with 'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde' adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, running Oct. 27 â€“ Nov. 6, 2022, at NKU's Stauss Theatre. Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.
The Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts Opens Applications For 2023 ClassThe Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts Opens Applications For 2023 Class
October 3, 2022

The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. The program, a tuition-free three-week immersive arts education experience, opens doors to a variety of scholarship opportunities and will be celebrating its 36th year next summer.
Kentucky To The World Presents 'The State Of Song: MY OLD KENTUCKY HOME Faces a Changing WorldKentucky To The World Presents 'The State Of Song: MY OLD KENTUCKY HOME Faces a Changing World
September 29, 2022

Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration with Kentucky Performing Arts, proudly presents a unique family-friendly program on Sunday, Oct. 23, featuring a dynamic combination of musical performances, audience participation and conversation with Harry Pickens, Hannah Drake, Ben Sollee, and Emily Bingham as part of the Republic Bank Foundation Speaker Series.
Kentucky Shakespeare Presents ENTER GHOST, An Immersive Haunted Hamlet Experience Next MonthKentucky Shakespeare Presents ENTER GHOST, An Immersive Haunted Hamlet Experience Next Month
September 28, 2022

Continuing their tradition of a fall performance for Halloween, Kentucky Shakespeare presents an immersive new production inside their headquarters in Old Louisville. Kentucky Shakespeare commissioned playwrights Diana Grisanti and Steve Moulds to create this hour-long event, conceived by the pair with Producing Artistic Director and director of the production, Matt Wallace. Utilizing silent disco headphone technology, audience members will move throughout this interactive experience inspired by Shakespeareâ€™sÂ Hamlet.
Local Student Dancers Wanted For Collage Dance CollectiveLocal Student Dancers Wanted For Collage Dance Collective
September 16, 2022

Professional dance company Collage Dance Collective and Kentucky Performing Arts are hosting auditions for local student dancers. Selected students will perform with the dance company during its RISE production on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Brown Theatre.